Oviedo expected to start as Cardinals host the Mets

New York Mets (11-12, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-12, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-2, .51 ERA, .57 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.79 ERA, .93 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +174, Mets -205; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and New York will face off on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 8-6 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .297, last in the National League. Tommy Edman leads the team with a mark of .354.

The Mets are 5-8 on the road. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.26, David Peterson paces the staff with a mark of 4.81.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-5. Adam Wainwright earned his first victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Joey Lucchesi registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with six home runs and is batting .186.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 11 extra base hits and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mets: 4-6, .235 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (undisclosed), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).