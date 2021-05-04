Sports

Charlotte plays Detroit, looks to break road slide

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (31-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-46, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will look to stop its four-game road slide when the Hornets take on Detroit.

The Pistons have gone 12-26 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit has a 1-7 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 18-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 17-9 record against opponents below .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 107-94 in the last matchup on May 1. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 29 points, and Frank Jackson led Detroit with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stewart is second on the Pistons with 6.6 rebounds and averages 7.6 points. Killian Hayes is averaging 5.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Cody Zeller leads the Hornets with 6.7 rebounds and averages 9 points. Rozier is averaging 7.1 assists and 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 104.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 46.3% shooting.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 107.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cory Joseph: out (ankle), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Wayne Ellington: out (calf), Mason Plumlee: out (rest), Jahlil Okafor: out (personal), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (knee).

Hornets: Cody Martin: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Devonte' Graham: out (knee).

