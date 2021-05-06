Lopez scheduled to start as Miami hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (13-16, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (3-2, 5.58 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -135, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Arizona will face off on Thursday.

The Marlins are 6-7 on their home turf. Miami is slugging .368 as a unit. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a .551 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 9-10 in road games. Arizona has slugged .415, good for third in the majors. Carson Kelly leads the club with a .667 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 8-0. Jordan Holloway earned his first victory and Adam Duvall went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Miami. Luke Weaver registered his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 10 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .500.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .268 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Merrill Kelly: (undisclosed), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring).