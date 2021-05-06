Indiana faces Atlanta, looks to end home losing streak

Atlanta Hawks (37-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (30-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Atlanta looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Pacers are 16-20 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is first in the Eastern Conference with 26.9 assists per game led by T.J. McConnell averaging 6.6.

The Hawks are 21-17 in conference matchups. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference with 45.4 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 14.4.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks defeated the Pacers 129-117 in their last matchup on April 18. Trae Young led Atlanta with 34 points, and Malcolm Brogdon paced Indiana scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 22.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Young is averaging 25.3 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. Capela is averaging 12.4 rebounds and 12.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 119 points, 45.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points on 45.9% shooting.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: JaKarr Sampson: out (head), Edmond Sumner: out (knee), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Cam Reddish: out (achilles).