Utah plays Denver in conference showdown

Denver Nuggets (44-22, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (48-18, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets meet in a matchup of two of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Jazz are 5-4 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Utah ranks third in the league allowing only 107 points per game while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Nuggets are 8-1 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference giving up only 109.7 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 128-117 on Jan. 31. Nikola Jokic scored 47 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.4 rebounds and averages 14.4 points. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 21.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.9 rebounds and averages 26.4 points. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 24.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, seven steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104 points on 45.2% shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 113.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (hamstring).