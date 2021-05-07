Sports PHOTOS: Surprise! How NC State football players honored teachers for appreciation week. By Ethan Hyman May 07, 2021 01:49 PM ORDER REPRINT → Hunter Magnet Elementary school first grade teacher Andrea Hough, center right, thanks N.C. State football players Isaiah Moore (1), Dylan Parham (28) and Trenton Gill (not in photo) after they delivered a gift basket to Hough in Raleigh, N.C. Friday, May 7, 2021. To the right is Hunter AIG coordinator Angie Parham, Dylan’s mother. To help celebrate teacher appreciation week, players from the Wolfpack football team surprised six teachers from five different schools with gift baskets filled with N.C. State goodies. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Raleigh To help celebrate teacher appreciation week, N.C. State football players, including Isaiah Moore, Dylan Parham and Trenton Gill, surprised six teachers from five different schools with gift baskets, filled with Wolfpack goodies. Comments
