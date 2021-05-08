Torres lifts Yanks over Scherzer, Nats in 11th inning

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres is congratulated by manager Aaron Boone after Torres drove in the winning run in the 11th inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees won 4-3. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) AP

Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 Saturday.

Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied three times.

Kyle Higashioka’s home run tied the score at 1 in the third, Torres made it 2-all against Brad Hand in the ninth and Mike Ford’s single evened it 3-3 against Hand in the 10th.

With automatic runner DJ LeMahieu on second in the 11th, Tanner Rainey (0-2) walked Giancarlo Stanton on a full count and Aaron Judge on four pitches, loading the bases.

Washington went to a five-man infield, replacing left fielder Kyle Schwarber with Jordy Mercer. Torres hit a dribbler to the third-base side that bounced off Rainey’s bare hand as New York got its first walk-off win this season.

Justin Wilson (1-0) struck out two in a perfect 11th, and New York moved back over .500 at 17-16. Washington fell to 13-16.

METS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor teamed up to produce all four runs a night after scuffling in the dugout and New York beat Arizona.

The pair attempted to dismiss Friday’s dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over an animal spotted in the clubhouse tunnel — Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil’s story was that it was a raccoon or possum.

No critters Saturday — just a couple All-Star hitters. McNeil hit a two-run homer in the third off Merrill Kelly (2-3), and Lindor had a double, an RBI and scored on a throwing error after a stolen base.

Five pitchers combined for an eight-hitter on a bullpen day for the Mets, who have won four straight. The Diamondbacks fell to 0-5 on a six-game trip, during which they have been outscored 29-10.

Opener Tommy Hunter tossed two hitless innings before Joey Lucchesi (1-2) followed and earned the win after allowing one run over 2 1/3 innings. Trevor May earned his first save with the Mets with a one-hit ninth.

RANGERS 9, MARINERS 8

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out, and Texas held off Seattle.

Trailing 9-7 with two outs in the ninth inning, the Mariners had Lewis at first base and Mitch Haniger at third when J.P. Crawford blooped a single between three Rangers in left-center field. When the ball ricocheted off Garcia, Lewis raced toward to the plate. Garcia recovered and threw to catcher Jonah Heim, who made the game-ending tag.

Joey Gallo homered twice and Garcia also went deep off Anthony Misiewicz (2-2) before Heim hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth.

John King (4-1), the third Texas pitcher, threw 1 1/3 innings before Ian Kennedy got his AL-leading 10th save in as many chances.

ATHLETICS 6, RAYS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seth Brown hit a two-run homer in the first inning a day after delivering a walkoff drive, sending Oakland past Tampa Bay.

Brown added an RBI single in the seventh for key insurance before the Rays got one back in the eighth on Mike Zunino’s RBI single against Jake Diekman. Lou Trivino relieved and had to escape trouble recording the final four outs for his sixth save after blowing a chance in Thursday’s loss to Toronto.

Austin Allen also homered for Oakland to back Frankie Montas (4-2), whose day ended in the sixth one batter after Brandon Lowe’s two-run homer.

Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-2) struck out 11 and walked four over 5 2/3 innings while giving up three runs on two hits. The Rays stranded 11 baserunners. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier sprained his left wrist trying to steal second base and was pulled from the game in the second inning. X-rays were negative.

GIANTS 7, PADRES 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Austin Slater homered and San Francisco kept rolling at home, beating San Diego.

Kevin Gausman (3-0) permitted three hits and struck out seven in six smooth innings before San Francisco’s bullpen blanked the Padres for the final three innings.

Lightly regarded when the season began, the Giants (20-13) own the National League’s best record and a 2 1/2-game lead over second-place San Diego in the West.

Crawford ignited the Giants with his seventh homer of the season, a three-run drive in the third inning off Joe Musgrove (2-4).

BLUE JAYS 8, ASTROS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit his first homer at the ballpark where his dad closed out his Hall of Fame career, Marcus Semien added a three-run shot late and Toronto beat Houston.

Biggio, son of Astros great Craig Biggio, hit a two-run shot off Cristian Javier (3-1) with one out in the second inning to make it 2-0. Biggio was 5 for 15 with two doubles but no homers at Minute Maid Park before Saturday. His father played at the park 590 times after the franchise left the Astrodome.

After Biggio led off the ninth with a walk, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached on an error by his brother, first baseman Yuli Gurriel — Lourdes placed an arm around his brother after the play. Semien then launched Joe Smith’s two-out slider into the seats on left for his eighth homer.

Steven Matz (5-2), who dropped his previous two decisions, allowed eight hits and three runs in five innings to tie him for the American League lead with five wins.

RED SOX 11, ORIOLES 6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Michael Chavis homered in his first start of the season, Xander Bogaerts also connected and Boston beat Baltimore. Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo each had three hits for the Red Sox.

Garrett Richards (2-2) beat the Orioles for the first time in three starts this season, allowing four runs and eight hits over seven innings.

The Red Sox took a 4-1 lead in the second on a single by Hunter Renfroe and a two-run homer by Chavis off Orioles left-hander Zac Lowther (0-1), who made his first major league start.

Lowther was charged with all seven runs over 2 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS 9, ROCKIES 8

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina drove in three runs in his return from the injured list, Paul Goldschmidt homered and St. Louis beat Colorado.

Goldschmidt also had three RBIs and Nolan Arenado hit another double against his former team. The Cardinals have won eight straight and 14 of their last 15 games against Colorado at Busch Stadium.

Carlos Martínez (3-4) wound up winning his third straight start. He allowed five runs on six hits and five walks in five innings. Alex Reyes struck out the side in a scoreless ninth for his 10th save.

Rockies starter Chi Chi González (1-1) gave up seven runs on eight hits in four-plus innings.

CUBS 3, PIRATES 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and Chicago beat Pittsburgh for its fifth straight win.

Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in a run for Chicago, which has won seven of nine to improve to 17-16.

Thompson (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk following starter Trevor Williams, who gave up two runs and five hits in four innings. Andrew Chafin worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his sixth save.

Duffy pinch hit for Thompson and blooped a two-out single to right off reliever Clay Holmes to score Heyward — who led off with a walk against Sam Howard (2-2) and stole second. Ka’ai Tom hit his first big league homer and Adam Frazier had three hits for Pittsburgh, which has dropped eight of nine.

TIGERS 7, TWINS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Slumping Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking single to key a five-run burst in the seventh inning that sent Detroit over Minnesota.

Cabrera had two hits, raising his batting average to .149. The longtime star now has 2,876 hits, tied with Mel Ott for 44th on the all-time list.

Robbie Grossman had three hits, including a home run, for the Tigers. It was 2-all when Grossman and Harold Castro opened the seventh with singles off Tyler Duffey (0-2).

Michael Fulmer (2-2) got the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Starter José Ureña allowed two runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

BREWERS 6, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Adrian Houser struck out 10 in six innings and homered off Daniel Castano (0-2) for the second time this season, and Milwaukee snapped a six-game losing streak.

Avisaíl García added his fourth home run for the Brewers, who improved to 1-5 on their seven-game trip. Miami had won four in a row. Marlins batters struck out 18 times and totaled only six hits.

Houser (3-3) allowed two runs while matching a career high in strikeouts, and his homer in the fourth raised his career average to .121 (4 for 33).

Josh Hader, Milwaukee’s fourth pitcher, pitched around a single in the ninth and struck out three.

INDIANS 9, REDS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández hit a three-run triple and Aaron Civale pitched seven strong innings to stay unbeaten as Cleveland struck back after being no-hit for the second time in 24 days by belting Cincinnati.

The Indians became the 18th team to be no-hit twice in the same season on Friday, when Wade Miley shut them down for the majors’ fourth no-no in 2021.

There was no more dubious history for Cleveland. José Ramírez had two RBIs and the Indians scored six times off starter Luis Castillo (1-4), who was hurt by the Reds making two errors.

Civale (5-0) allowed one run and five hits. The right-hander improved to 11-0 when he’s supported by at least three runs.

WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Danny Mendick hit a two-run homer during an eight-run first inning for Chicago, Yoan Moncada added three RBIs on two hits in the inning, and Andrew Vaughn, Leury Garcia and Yasmani Grandal each had an RBI.

The White Sox hit for the cycle in the first and scored their most runs in the opening frame on the road in 21 years.

Lance Lynn (3-1) allowed one hit in five scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out six. Lynn has shut out the Royals over 14 innings in two starts against them this year.

David Lynch (0-1) didn’t make it out of the first inning. He got two outs and was charged with eight runs on seven hits and one walk.