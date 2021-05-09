LEADING OFF: Mets to give deGrom update, Devers swats O’s

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom tosses the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. deGrom left the game in the sixth inning after throwing only two warmup pitches. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:

___

HOLDING THEIR BREATH

The streaking New York Mets anticipate an injury update on Jacob deGrom after the ace pitcher was scheduled for an MRI.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings Sunday with right side tightness in his return from an issue in a similar area. The bullpen closed out a 4-2 victory over Arizona to give the Mets their first five-game winning streak since August 2019.

“No pain whatsoever, just tightness,” manager Luis Rojas said. “That’s what he told our trainer.”

The 32-year-old right-hander was coming off a 10-day layoff, skipping his previous turn in the rotation because of a right lat problem. Rojas said the side tightness — centered around the lower-right side of his back — seems to be a different issue.

Prior to Sunday, deGrom had a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 35 overpowering innings.

“I want to sit and wait and see what it is, and then we can plan as a group what’s next,” Rojas said.

RED SOX ROMP

Rafael Devers gets another chance to tear up Camden Yards as Boston closes its series against the Orioles.

The Red Sox are 6-0 at Baltimore this year and Devers is a big reason — he’s hit five home runs with 13 RBIs in those games, going 9 for 23 (.391). Boston owns the best record in the majors at 22-13, a year after it went 24-36 in the pandemic-shortened season.

Left-hander Martín Pérez (0-2, 4.40 ERA) starts for Boston. Jorge López (1-3, 6.49), who allowed seven runs in four innings against the Red Sox on April 11, pitches for the Orioles, who are a major league-worst 4-13 at home.

REBOUNDING RANGERS

Adolis García and Texas try to keep up their recent run of success when they visit San Francisco.

García hit his team-leading ninth homer and drove in a career-high five runs as the Rangers beat Seattle on Sunday and won their third consecutive series. Texas improved to 7-2 since May 1 to get back to .500 for the first time since April 9.

Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.40 ERA) is scheduled to start the first of two interleague matchups at Oracle Park. He is among the top 10 in ERA among AL starters despite giving up five runs without making it out of the first inning in the shortest opening day start in franchise history.

NEED A TIMEOUT

The Kansas City Royals began last week with the best record in the majors and set for seven straight games at Kauffman Stadium. They left home in much different shape.

Whit Merrifield and the Royals went 0-7 on a homestand that included a 28-inning scoreless streak, dropping four to Cleveland and then three more to the White Sox. Overall, Kansas City has lost eight in a row.

“We’ve got to keep working and teaching and it will pay off,” manager Mike Matheny said. “There isn’t a quick fix other than maybe a day off and fight again on Tuesday.”

After that day off Monday, the Royals start a seven-game road trip in Detroit.