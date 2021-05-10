Orioles take 3-game slide into matchup with Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (22-13, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-19, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (0-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-3, 6.49 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +126, Red Sox -146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 6-10 against teams from the AL East. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .313.

The Red Sox are 10-4 against the rest of their division. Boston's team on-base percentage of .330 is second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the lineup with an OBP of .417.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Nick Pivetta earned his fifth victory and Rafael Devers went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Dean Kremer took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 17 extra base hits and is batting .313.

Martinez leads the Red Sox with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .651.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), DJ Stewart: (left hamstring), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Kike Hernandez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).