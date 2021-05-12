Bradley, Altidore scores in Toronto FC’s 2-0 win over Crew

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore, center, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Crew with teammates from left, forward Tsubasa Endoh, defender Omar Gonzalez and forward Patrick Mullins during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Michael Bradley had a goal and an assist, Jozy Altidore also scored and Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Wednesday night for Chris Armas’ first victory with the Reds.

Toronto (1-2-1) has lost just once in its last 10 matches against Columbus, going 6-1-3. Defending champion Columbus (1-0-3) had its eight-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Bradley capitalized on a failed clearance in the 13th minute for his first goal since Sept. 7, 2019. Toronto nearly went ahead 2-0 in the 26th, but Nick DeLeon’s shot hit the crossbar and Yeferson Soteldo’s empty-net attempt was denied by defender Saad Abdul-Salaam.

Altidore entered as a substitute in the 62nd minute. He hit the crossbar in the 75th and headed home a goal 12 minutes later.

DYNAMO 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored on a breakaway in the 56th minute and Houston beat Sporting Kansas City.

Houston (2-1-2) has only lost three times in its last 17 home matches. Kansas City (2-2-1) had won five of its last eight matches against Houston.

Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric made four saves to help the Dynamo hold Sporting KC scoreless for the first time since 2017.

Houston coach Tab Ramos received a red card in the 88th minute for arguing a no-call.

REVOLUTION 1, UNION 1, TIE

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 88th minute to give Philadelphia the tie with New England Revolution 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Teal Bunbury, a substitute in the 68th minute, had a sliding finish of DeJuan Jones’ pass to open the scoring for New England (2-1-2) in the 85th. Three minutes later, Przybylko tied it on a header in traffic.

Philadelphia (1-2-2) ended a three-game home losing streak.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, WHITECAPS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramón Ábila scored his first MLS goal and Minnesota beat Vancouver for its first victory of the season.

Minnesota (1-4-0) avoided becoming the second MLS team since 2013 to lose its first five matches of a season. Ábila scored in the 72nd minute on a glancing header off Robin Lod’s cross.

Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller made five saves.

Vancouver dropped to 2-2-1.