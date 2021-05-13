Colorado takes on Los Angeles, looks for 9th straight home win

Los Angeles Kings (21-27-7, sixth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (38-13-4, second in the West Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -386, Kings +298; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Los Angeles aiming to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 38-13-4 against West Division teams. Colorado leads the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 30.

The Kings are 21-27-7 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has converted on 19.2% of power-play opportunities, recording 32 power-play goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 65 total points for the Avalanche, 20 goals and 45 assists. Rantanen has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 17 goals and has 31 points. Sean Walker has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Brandon Saad: out (lower-body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Kings: None listed.