New York visits Philadelphia after 2 straight shutout wins

New York Red Bulls (2-2-0) vs. Philadelphia Union (1-2-2)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -115, New York +289, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York comes into a matchup against Philadelphia after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 10-0-1 at home. Philadelphia scored 49 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall a season ago while going 4-5-4 on the road. New York averaged 1.3 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Stuart Findlay (injured), Jose Martinez, Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

New York: Jason Pendant (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Patryk Klimala.