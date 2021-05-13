Oklahoma City hosts Utah on home skid

Utah Jazz (50-20, first in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-49, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Utah looking to break its 10-game home slide.

The Thunder have gone 3-8 against division opponents. Oklahoma City ranks last in the Western Conference shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

The Jazz are 6-5 against Northwest Division teams. Utah scores 116.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 106-96 on April 13. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points to help lead Utah to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford is shooting 45% and averaging 14.2 points. Darius Bazley is averaging 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Rudy Gobert has shot 67.6% and is averaging 14.3 points for the Jazz. Royce O'Neale is shooting 49.2% and averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 1-9, averaging 101.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points on 51.3% shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ty Jerome: day to day (calf), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Theo Maledon: day to day (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot), Luguentz Dort: day to day (knee).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Juwan Morgan: out (heel), Mike Conley: out (hamstring).