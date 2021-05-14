Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Miami after 40-point game

Miami Heat (39-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (45-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks' 142-133 win against the Pacers.

The Bucks are 29-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 28-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Heat are 23-17 in conference games. Miami is 25-12 against opponents under .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 119-108 on Dec. 30. Goran Dragic scored 26 points to help lead Miami to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 20.4 points per game while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat scoring 21.5 points and collecting 6.9 rebounds. Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 63.3% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 125.6 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points on 47.2% shooting.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 116.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.8 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 50.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Axel Toupane: out (oblique).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee).