Grizzlies face the Kings on 4-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (31-39, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (37-33, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Sacramento as winners of four straight games.

The Grizzlies are 18-22 in conference play. Memphis is second in the league with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 4.0 offensive boards.

The Kings are 18-22 in conference play. Sacramento is fourth in the league scoring 53.2 points per game in the paint led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 12.4.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is averaging 16.9 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Richaun Holmes ranks second on the Kings averaging 14.2 points and is adding 8.3 rebounds. Delon Wright is shooting 50.7% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 48.7 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 44.9% shooting.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.5 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: out (foot), Grayson Allen: out (abdonminal).

Kings: Harrison Barnes: out (adductor), Robert Woodard II: out (low back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (groin), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).