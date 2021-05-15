Brittany Force breaks track records in NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Brittany Force broke both ends of the zMAX Dragway track record Friday night to lead Top Fuel qualifying for the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Force powered to a 3.662-second pass at 333.08 mph to break the track speed and time marks.

“I’m just pumped after a run like that,” Force said. “The four-wide race can be tough and tricky, and I just have to keep my focus. (Crew chief David) Grubnic said we were going to have a killer run, and Grubnic, Mac Savage and all of my guys, I’m just so proud of them.”

Alexis DeJoria led in Funny Car, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fourth event of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

DeJoria had a 3.930 at 301.74 in a Toyota Camry, Anderson powered to a 6.524 pass at 210.50 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Gladstone ran a 6.763 at 198.58 on a Suzuki Hayabusa, breaking the track time record.