Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is called out on strikes during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper left Saturday night's game against Toronto in the fourth inning due to right shoulder soreness.

The team said Harper is day to day.

Scott Kingery replaced Harper in right field to start the bottom of the fourth.

Harper struck out in both of his at-bats against Blue Jays left-hander Anthony Kay.