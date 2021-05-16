Los Angeles plays New Orleans on 4-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (41-30, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (31-40, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Lakers take on New Orleans.

The Pelicans have gone 18-23 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 114.8 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Lakers are 24-17 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 49.8 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 11.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pelicans won 128-111 in the last matchup on March 23. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 36 points, and Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Bledsoe is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.2 points. Naji Marshall is averaging one made 3-pointers and 10.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LeBron James has shot 51.3% and is averaging 25 points for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 12 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 50.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 46.5% shooting.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, seven steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: James Johnson: day to day (knee), Wes Iwundu: day to day (shoulder), Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Lonzo Ball: out (thumb), Zion Williamson: out (finger), Steven Adams: out (toe), Josh Hart: out (thumb).

Lakers: Jared Dudley: out (knee).