Weekend Sports In Brief

HORSE RACING

BALTIMORE (AP) — Little-known Rombauer sprung an 11-1 upset to win the Preakness on Saturday, passing Medin a Spirit —Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby winner — to end a potential Triple Crown bid that would have carried a giant asterisk.

Medina Spirit finished third and will not go on to the Belmont with a Triple Crown on the line and a potential Derby disqualification hanging over the sport.

Baffert was not present at Pimlico Race Course, opting to stay away because of the controversy surrounding Medina Spirit, who tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-Derby testing. All the focus nonetheless was on 2-1 favorite Medina Spirit, Baffert and his other Preakness runner, Concert Tour, who went off at 4-1. Medina Spirit was passed for the first time in his career by Rombauer, who won by 3 1/2 lengths over second-place Midnight Bourbon.

Concert Tour was a disappointing ninth in a 10-horse field.

GOLF

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — K.H. Lee was more than happy to play through a steady downpour in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, and didn’t mind waiting out a weather delay of more than two hours Sunday.

The reward was the final spot next week in the PGA Championship.

Lee earned his first PGA Tour victory and the chance to compete on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, becoming the second consecutive Nelson winner from South Korea by finishing 25 under, three ahead of third-round leader Sam Burns.

Heavy rain fell most of the back nine for the leaders, with workers using squeegees to clear paths on greens and one ball stuck in the middle of a fast-moving stream on the 18th fairway. The players slogged through the deluge before lightning forced a delay.

Most of the standing water was gone when play resumed 2 hours, 23 minutes later. Lee missed a par putt on 16 to cut his lead to two, but answered with two birdies. The sun came out just as Lee was finishing his 6-under 66.

Burns (70) finished at 22 under, a shot ahead of 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel (68), Daniel Berger (64), Patton Kizzire (63) and Scott Stallings (66).

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Monday qualifier Dicky Pride won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory.

Making his 11th senior start, the 51-year-old Pride had six birdies in an 11-hole stretch before dropping a stroke on the par-4 15th. He parred the final three to win a week after contending in the major Regions Tradition in his home state of Alabama.

Stephen Ames and Kirk Triplett each shot 70 to tie for second with second-round leader Paul Goydos (72). Brett Quigley (68), Doug Barron (69) and Billy Andrade (72) were another stroke back.

Pride finished at 11-under 205 at TPC Sugarloaf.

NBA

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

While the victory was the Lakers’ fifth straight, it was not enough to pull them high enough in the Western Conference standings to skip the NBA’s new play-in format involving the seventh through 10th seeds.

No. 7 Los Angeles will host No. 8 Golden State on night in the Western Conference play-in with the winner taking the seventh seed and a spot against Phoenix and the loser having to play another game to determine the eighth seed.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and Brooklyn beat Cleveland 123-109 to take the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie Irving added 17 points for the Nets, who will open the playoffs next weekend against either Boston or Washington. The Celtics and Wizards will meet Tuesday in the play-in tournament to determine the No. 7 seed.

Durant made his first eight shots, one of them a dunk to finish one of the highlight plays of the season, to bounce back nicely from a 4-for-17 outing Saturday. It was a strong finale to his first season back after missing 2019-20 while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

HOCKEY

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the net as New York beat the Penguins for the first time in five tries at PPG Paints Arena this season.

Pageau and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders. Rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in his playoff debut and New York handed Pittsburgh its 10th playoff loss in the franchise’s past 11 postseason games.

WILD 1, KNIGHTS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored at 3:20 of overtime lifted to lift Minnesota past Vegas in Game 1.

After Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo failed to clear the puck, Eriksson Ek was in the slot to send a shot that went off the skate of Golden Knights defender Alec Martinez and past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Wild goaltender Cam Talbot made 42 saves. Fleury, the first goalie in NHL history to play in 15 consecutive postseasons, stopped 29 shots.

LIGHTNING 5, PANTHERS 4

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Brayden Point scored two late goals, breaking a tie with 1:14 left to give defending champion Tampa Bay a 5-4 victory over Florida in Game 1.

Point tied it at 4 with seven minutes to go on a power play, then skated in on a breakaway and backhanded the puck past Bobrovsky for the winner.

Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals in his first appearance of the season, Blake Coleman had a short-handed goal, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves.

AUTO RACING

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Alex Bowman parked the No. 48 Chevrolet in its familiar spot in victory lane at Dover International Speedway, leading a 1-2-3-4 finish for Hendrick Motorsports on Sunday.

Bowman led Hendrick to only the fourth top-four sweep by a single team in NASCAR Cup Series history. Kyle Larson led a race-high 263 laps and finished second, Chase Elliott was third and William Byron fourth.

The milestones kept coming at the Monster Mile. Hendrick Motorsports won its 267th career NASCAR race, one shy of the team record held by Petty Enterprises.

Joey Logano of Joe Gibbs Racing was the best of the rest in fifth.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rinus VeeKay continued IndyCar’s youth movement Saturday by scoring his first career victory with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Dutchman became the third first-time winner through five races this season, the most at this point in the season since 2013. The 20-year-old is the fourth winner 24 or younger to reach victory lane this season, joining Alex Palou, Colton Herta, and Pato O’Ward in what is quickly becoming a changing of the guard in IndyCar.

Only six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has been to victory lane so far this year for the veterans as the series heads next week into preparations for the Indianapolis 500.

But it is VeeKay who now believes he can win the 500. He drives for local team Ed Carpenter Racing, a Chevy-powered organization that has put team owner Carpenter on the pole for the 500 three times.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Force won yet again at age 72, topping the Funny Car field Sunday in the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals for his record 152nd event victory.

Force beat J.R. Todd, Cruz Pedregon and Alexis DeJoria in the final with a 3.916-second run at 328.78 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro.