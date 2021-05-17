Colorado in action against San Diego following Senzatela’s strong outing

Colorado Rockies (15-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (24-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Antonio Senzatela. Senzatela pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with three strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Padres are 14-11 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .323, good for third in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the lineup with a mark of .381.

The Rockies are 8-18 against NL West Division opponents. Colorado has slugged .404, good for fourth in the National League. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a .506 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Yency Almonte earned his first victory and Josh Fuentes went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Nick Ramirez took his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 44 hits and has 11 RBIs.

McMahon leads the Rockies with nine home runs and has 26 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .257 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jorge Mateo: (health and safety protocols), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (health and safety protocols), Wil Myers: (covid-19), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Jurickson Profar: (health and safety protocols), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Taylor Williams: (knee), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Matt Strahm: (knee), Eric Hosmer: (covid-19).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Charlie Blackmon: (groin), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back), Matt Adams: (shin).