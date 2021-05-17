Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: Canes tough enough?

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) shoves Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) away from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) AP

(The Hurricanes host the Predators in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Check here for game updates.)

The Hurricanes are skilled enough to be successful in the Stanley Cup playoffs, most would agree.

The Canes are well-coached enough. They’re balanced enough.

But tough enough? That remains to be seen.

The playoffs are about rough-and-tumble play and not for the faint of heart or weak of flesh. Anyone who has watched the Caps and Bruins or the Lightning and Panthers go at it to open the playoffs the past few days witnessed a succession of heavy hits and body checks with a purpose, pushing and shoving, sticks high in scrums.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour doesn’t believe the Canes will have a problem with any style of game, whether in physical or letting speed and skill decide it.

“I think we’ve shown that all year,” he said Sunday. “I have no doubt in that. I’m not worried about it. Of course, the first round, especially, is the most physical round. Everybody’s finishing checks hard and energy is high.

“Then it starts to kind of dwindle a little. The second round is still pretty physical and hard, but it actually gets a little bit less as it moves along because guys start getting worn out. I think we’ve shown all year, whatever the game is, whatever type of game is played, we have the capability of kind of adapting to it.”

The Canes have been bounced out of the playoffs the past two years by the Bruins, a tougher, better team. But the Canes did stand in, physically, with the New York Rangers a year ago in the qualifying round in Toronto, with defenseman Brady Skjei’s crunching hit on forward Jesper Fast, then with the Rangers, setting an early tone.

Fast suffered a concussion and was lost for the series. The Rangers were swept in three games and several New York players later said the Skjei hit affected them adversely and took them away from their game.

“Game 1 and every one is always important, but setting the tone is always big,” Canes captain Jordan Staal said Monday.

The Canes will be missing one of their more physical guys, forward Cedric Paquette, in Game 1. Paquette, who has had a lower-body injury, went through the morning skate Monday but was ruled out of the game by Brind’Amour.

The Canes did add defenseman Jani Hakanpaa from Anaheim at the trade deadline to put some extra thump into the lineup. That could be needed against the Preds.

“The game is going to ramp up physically,” Brind’Amour said. “They have a big team anyway. The more size that we can have, I think that doesn’t hurt you. The intensity picks up. You see more checks finished. You see heavier play in general.”

The lineup

The biggest pregame question Monday was the status of defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who is being called a game-time decision by Brind’Amour. “We’re hopeful he’ll make it in,” he said.

Slavin did ultimately skate in warmups.

Brind’Amour also was coy after the morning skate about his starting goalie. While rookie Alex Nedeljkovic was working the starter’s crease, Brind’Amour did not commit to a starter after the skate. He said Nedeljkovic “might” start but did not rule out Petr Mrazek.

And it was, indeed, Nedeljkovic who led the team to the ice for warmups.

The Canes lines had Sebastian Aho centering Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen; Vincent Trocheck centering Warren Foegele and Martin Necas; Staal at center with Andrei Svechnikov and Fast; and Steven Lorentz centering Jordan Martinook and Brock McGinn.

On the back end, Slavin could start with Dougie Hamilton, Skjei with Brett Pesce and Jake Bean with Hakanpaa. If Slavin is unavailable, Skjei likely will pair with Hamilton, Bean with Pesce and Jake Gardiner with Hakanpaa.

The callups

The Canes on Monday recalled goaltender Antoine Bibeau, defenseman Max Lajoie and forward Ryan Suzuki from the Chicago Wolves of AHL.

Bibeau, 27, has played four NHL games with Toronto and Colorado from 2016-19, and Lajoie played 62 games with Ottawa. Suzuki , 19, was the Canes’ first-round draft pick in 2019 and played 26 AHL games with Chicago in his first pro season.