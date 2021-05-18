Carolina faces Nashville on 3-game slide

Nashville Predators (31-23-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-12-8, first in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -198, Predators +163; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina heads into the matchup with Nashville as losers of three games in a row.

The Hurricanes are 36-12-8 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 0.6.

The Predators are 31-23-2 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 70 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 57 points, scoring 24 goals and adding 33 assists. Andrei Svechnikov has eight assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Roman Josi has 33 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 25 assists for the Predators. Mikael Granlund has seven assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Predators: None listed.