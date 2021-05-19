Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: Slavin to miss Game 2

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek (34) skates with teammates prior to their Stanley Cup playoff game against Nashville on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Rookie goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) will start on Wednesday night. rwillett@newsobserver.com

(The Hurricanes host the Predators in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series. Check here for game updates.)

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin did not go through the pregame warmup and will be a scratch for Game 2 as Jake Gardiner draws back into the lineup.

Slavin has been slowed by a lower-body injury but played in Game 1 and was at Wednesday’s morning skate at PNC Arena. Brind’Amour was not sure of his availability for Game 2, saying “It’s his decision. If he doesn’t feel right, he’ll let us know.”

Slavin played 21:25 in Game 1, including 2:45 shorthanded.

“He was a warrior,” Brind’Amour said after the game. “He’s such a big part of our team. We need him.”

The defensive pairs with Slavin out will have Brady Skjei playing with Dougie Hamilton, Jake Bean with Brett Pesce and Gardiner with Jani Hakanpaa.

Aho will serve as an alternate captain with Slavin out.

Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) defends Nashville's Tanner Jeannot (84) in front of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the game one of their playoff series on Monday, May 17, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C

Canes stress patience

Sometimes, staying patient is the hardest thing to do in a hockey game. And especially in the playoffs, with the stakes higher.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour continually preaches it: stay patient, stick with the process, with the game plan. The players talk about it, believe in it.

But there are times when you’re the favorite, playing at home. The opponent seems unshakable, the opposing goalie unflappable as the game wears on and the score remains tight.

That’s the way it was in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup first-round series between the Canes and Predators. That’s the way it might be again in Game 2 at PNC Arena.

“It’s a little tug of war,” Brind’Amour said Wednesday after the morning skate. “You’ve got to dig in and stay patient.”

The Canes prevailed Monday in Game 1. It was 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after two, but the Canes won 5-2 with a big third period.

“That’s how it is all the time, regular season, playoffs,” Brind’Amour said Wednesday. “The playoff games get a little bit tighter. But, really, I think every game seems the same. We talk about the same things and that doesn’t change. It’s magnified.

“So you do have to stay patient, you have to stick with your game. The other team’s trying to do the same things you’re trying to do.”

The Canes will look to repeat their effort from Game 1 in Game 2, hoping for the same outcome.

“We need to just do our job, play the game the right way and our way,” center Sebastian Aho said Wednesday. “Part of it is being patient and not being frustrated. It was a good job in Game 1, but obviously Game 1 is behind us and we have to look to tonight’s game.”

The lineup

Rookie Alex Nedeljkovic will again be the starting goalie as Brind’Amour said he did not anticipate any lineup changes from Game. 1.

The line rushes at the morning skate had Aho centering Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. Vincent Trocheck centering Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas, Jordan Staal at center with Jesper Fast and Warren Foegele, and Steven Lorentz centering Brock McGinn and Jordan Martinook.