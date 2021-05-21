Porto player investigated over COVID-19 test result

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a general view of the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal. The path has been cleared for Porto to stage the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City after Portuguese authorities approved the return of supporters to stadiums. UEFA is planning to announce by the end of the week that the 50,000-capacity Estádio do Dragão will be used for the May 29 showpiece with thousands of fans from both English clubs set to be allowed into the game. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira, File) AP

Portuguese authorities conducted a search and seizure operation at facilities owned by Porto on Thursday in an investigation related to a player's COVID-19 test result.

Porto said authorities were at the club's headquarters and training center seeking more information about the test result of a first-team player.

The club did not name the player or give any other details.

Portuguese media said authorities suspect that a player traveled abroad in January despite having tested positive for the coronavirus.