Toffoli and the Canadiens visit Toronto with 1-0 series lead

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (35-14-7, first in the North Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -179, Canadiens +149; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Canadiens lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Canadiens won the previous matchup 2-1.

The Maple Leafs are 35-14-7 against North Division opponents. Toronto ranks seventh in the NHL with 31.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Canadiens are 24-21-11 against the rest of their division. Montreal ranks 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 67 total points for the Maple Leafs, 20 goals and 47 assists. Auston Matthews has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 28 goals and has 44 points. Nicholas Suzuki has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals , six assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals , 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: John Tavares: day to day (upper body).

Canadiens: None listed.