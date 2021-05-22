Astros, streaking Altuve set for matchup with Rangers

Houston Astros (26-19, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (20-27, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (2-3, 5.93 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +168, Astros -195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Houston will square off on Saturday.

The Rangers are 6-8 against opponents from the AL West. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .358.

The Astros are 21-10 against opponents from the AL West. The Houston offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a mark of .331.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-5. Taylor Hearn notched his second victory and Adolis Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Texas. Bryan Abreu registered his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 35 RBIs and is batting .291.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 10 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .196 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Astros: 8-2, .312 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).