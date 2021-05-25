Navy retiring number of former star safety Chet Moeller

Navy is retiring the No. 48 worn by standout safety Chet Moeller in the mid-1970s.

Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk announced Tuesday that the ceremony will take place Oct. 2 during a home football game against Central Florida.

Moeller is just the fifth Navy football player to have his number retired and the first on defense.

“It is truly humbling and a great honor to have the No. 48 retired on my behalf,” Moeller said in a release. “I am forever grateful for my coaches believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play.”

Moeller, the 1975 East Coast Athletic Conference (ECAC) Player of the Year and a First Team All-American, served as co-captain his senior year and registered 275 tackles during his career, including a school-record 25 tackles for a loss as a junior.

A two-time All-East selection, Moeller is one of only six Midshipmen to be selected as a unanimous All-American. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and was honored with the Bronko Nagurski Legends Award in 2016, which recognizes outstanding defensive football players from the past 40 years.

Navy also has retired the numbers of Heisman Trophy winners Joe Bellino (No. 27) and Roger Staubach (No. 12), Keenan Reynolds (No. 19), and Napoleon McCallum (No. 30).