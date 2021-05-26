Lakers, Suns tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Lakers won the last matchup 109-102. Anthony Davis scored 34 points to lead Los Angeles to the win and Devin Booker recorded 31 points in the loss for Phoenix.

The Lakers are 4-8 against Pacific Division teams. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 106.8 points while holding opponents to 46% shooting.

The Suns are 7-5 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 13.1 fast break points per game led by Booker averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma ranks second on the Lakers with 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 12.9 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Andre Drummond is averaging 11 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Chris Paul has shot 49.9% and is averaging 16.4 points for the Suns. Booker is averaging 24.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 106.7 points, 42 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 47.4% shooting.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 49.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).