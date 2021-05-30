ECU baseball team selected to host NCAA tournament regional this week

ECU ECU

Clark-LeClair Stadium on the campus of East Carolina University will be one of 16 host sites for the NCAA Division I baseball regionals.

The sites were announced Sunday night.

The NCAA regionals are June 4-7, with the winner of each advancing to Super Regionals June 11-14 before the College World Series June 19-29/30 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Nebraska.

Regionals, equivalent to the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament, are held in 16 different locations with four teams at each regional site. Those four teams play a double-elimination tournament to advance.

Clark-LeClair Stadium was built in 2014 and has 3,000 seats and can accommodate another 2,000 fans along the outfield wall. ECU has hosted the regionals five times. The Pirates were 27-4 at home this season and entered the American Athletic Conference tournament as the top seed but lost to Central Florida in the semifinals.

ECU won the Greenville regional as host in 2009 and 2019.

According to projections from Baseball America, N.C. State is also expected to be in the Greenville regional, along with Liberty and Norfolk State. The field of 64 teams will be announced on Monday.