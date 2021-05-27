Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: Game 6

Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin (11) skates against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

(The Hurricanes and Predators play Game 6 of the Stanley Cup first-round series Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Check here for updates)

It’s not as if the Hurricanes will be playing with house money Thursday in Game 6 against the Predators, realizing they can lose but still wind up winning. They’re taking nothing for granted.

With a 3-2 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series, the Canes want to end it. Now, not Saturday in a Game 7 in Raleigh.

“I think when you have the chance to close out a team that’s exactly what you want to do,” Canes forward Jordan Martinook said Thursday after the morning skate. “You don’t want to give them another chance. We obviously know they are going to be a desperate team, but we’re going to be just as desperate because we want to close it out.

“In Game 7s, anything can happen.”

The Preds hope to do precisely what the Canes did in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs. In the opening round, the Canes lost the first two games in Washington to the Caps, won two in Raleigh, lost Game 5 in Washington and then forced a Game 7 with a Game 6 victory at home.

And then won the series. Brock McGinn’s goal in double overtime ousted the 2018 Stanley Cup champion and sent a lot of disappointed, disgruntled Caps fans out of the arena and into the Washington streets that night.

The Preds want to follow the same path. The Canes want to be the roadblock. More than 14,000 people, an increase from the Game 4 crowd capacity of 12,125, will be in Bridgestone Arena to try and help get the Preds to a Game 7

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said he expected no lineup change from Game 5. Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic will start his sixth game, again matched up against the Preds’ Juuse Saros in what has been a splendid duel in net.

Canes forward Jesper Fast said the increasingly larger crowds during the series, in Raleigh and Nashville, have had a big impact.

“It feels like it’s a different game out there with all the fans cheering,” Fast said Thursday. “Even when there’s a hit or a blocked shot, you can feel the atmosphere is rising.”

There’s also the in-game strategy involved. Preds coach John Hynes will have the last change at home, getting the matchups he prefers.

“It’s obviously going to be tough,” Brind’Amour said Thursday after the skate. “They’ve got the advantage at home with the (last) change. You can figure out the matchups differently. And there’s the crowd.

“That makes it a little harder but the game itself doesn’t change. As I said, you’ve got to go do your job.”