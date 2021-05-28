Sports
Diamondbacks take 11-game losing streak into matchup with Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (28-22, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-33, fifth in the NL West)
Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 0.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -116, Cardinals -101; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last 11 games.
The Diamondbacks are 9-12 on their home turf. Arizona is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 35 total runs batted in.
The Cardinals are 13-12 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .388 this season. Yadier Molina leads the team with a .553 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and seven home runs.
The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-4. Alex Reyes recorded his third victory and Tyler O'Neill went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Stefan Crichton took his fourth loss for Arizona.
TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 12 home runs and has 35 RBIs.
Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 10 home runs and has 33 RBIs.
LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 0-10, .205 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 31 runs
Cardinals: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by nine runs
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).
Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Harrison Bader: (rib), Paul DeJong: (side).
