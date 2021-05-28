Memphis, Utah square off with series tied 1-1

Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (38-34, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Memphis; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -5; over/under is 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz in game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Jazz won the last matchup 141-129. Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points to lead Utah to the victory and Ja Morant scored 47 points in defeat for Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 19-23 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks fourth in the NBA with 26.9 assists per game. Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 7.4.

The Jazz have gone 28-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 31-7 record against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen leads the Grizzlies with 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 10.6 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Morant is averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 26.4 points while adding 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 24.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.9 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 45.8% shooting.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 48.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: day to day (foot).

Jazz: None listed.