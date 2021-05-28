Here’s when the Hurricanes vs. Lightning NHL playoff series begins and how to watch

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic makes a pad save on a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh as Steven Lorentz (78) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Who’s ready for more playoff hockey?

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series at PNC Arena, according to a schedule published online Friday by NBC. Sports.

Game 2 also will be played at PNC Arena before the series shifts to Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, for Game 3 and Game 4.

The Canes, who won the Central Division, have the home-ice advantage in the series against Tampa Bay, the 2020 Stanley Cup champion. With the approval of the NHL, attendance will be increased to more than 15,000 for home playoff games.

The Lightning closed out the Florida Panthers is six games, taking a 4-0 victory in Game 6 on Wednesday. The Canes then followed with a 4-3 overtime win Thursday to clinch their first-round series with the Nashville Predators in six games.

The Canes were 4-3-1 against the Lightning in the regular season, going 3-1-0 at home.

Rookie goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was 2-1-0 against Tampa Bay, with a 1.02 goals-against average and .962 save percentage.

Nedeljkovic started all six playoff games and had 24 saves Thursday in the clincher.

“He doesn’t look like a rookie,”Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the game. “He was solid and that’s what you have to have at this time of year.”

Brind’Amour expressed pride in his team after the six-game series with the Predators, noting their resilience and ability to overcome adversity.

“They take a lot of pride in how they play and how they represent each other and our organization,” he said. “You can see it. I think they also are hungry. They’re hungry and they want to win. They know that it takes a lot to win.”