Duke shuts out NC State to win ACC baseball championship — its first in 60 years

N.C. State’s Luca Tresh (24) tags out Duke’s Graham Pauley (44) during N.C. State’s game against Duke in the ACC Baseball Championship game at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke pitchers shut down the powerful N.C. State hitting attack Sunday, and the Blue Devils blanked the Wolfpack 1-0 for the ACC Baseball Championship.

Playing before an ACC-record crowd of 9,000-plus at Truist Field in Charlotte’s uptown, Duke won the ACC tournament for the first time and won the conference baseball title for the first time since 1961.

The Blue Devils, the tournament’s No. 9 seed who extended their late-season winning streak to 12 games, scored in the fourth inning when Peter Matt’s sacrifice fly scored Ethan Murray.

Otherwise, the ACC finale was a pitchers’ duel.

Duke starter Cooper Stinson worked six innings and got relief help from Jimmy Loper and bullpen ace Marcus Johnson. They held N.C. State, one of the league’s top-hitting teams, to five hits.

The Wolfpack got superb pitching of its own, as freshman starter Matt Willadsen and reliever Chris Villaman held Duke to four hits

