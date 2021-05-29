Turnbull scheduled to start for Detroit against New York

New York Yankees (29-22, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-31, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Deivi Garcia (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +130, Yankees -150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 11-15 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective batting average of .224 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .286.

The Yankees are 14-11 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Tigers won the last meeting 3-2. Bryan Garcia earned his first victory and Robbie Grossman went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Justin Wilson registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman leads the Tigers with six home runs and is batting .253.

Judge leads the Yankees with 19 extra base hits and is batting .304.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Victor Reyes: (pectoral), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).