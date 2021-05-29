Davis and the Lakers host Phoenix with 2-1 series lead

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 210

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Lakers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Lakers won the last meeting 109-95. Anthony Davis scored 34 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory and Deandre Ayton recorded 22 points in defeat for Phoenix.

The Lakers are 4-8 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 106.8 points while holding opponents to 46% shooting.

The Suns are 30-12 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is seventh in the league scoring 115.3 points per game while shooting 49%.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 22.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Chris Paul has shot 49.9% and is averaging 16.4 points for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 23 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 108.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 47.3% shooting.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).