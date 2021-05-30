Toye’s late goal carries Montreal past Fire 1-0

Mason Toye's header off a center that found the far left corner of the net was enough to carry Montreal past the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday.

After missing seven games due to injury, Toye entered the contest for Montreal (3-3-2) in the second half and proceeded to record his third goal in the three games he's played this season.

Toye went untouched between Chicago's two center backs and placed a pass from Zorhan Bassong past diving keeper Bobby Shuttleworth towards the far post at the 87th minute.

After six minutes of added time, the Fire (1-5-1) thought they'd leveled it when Wyatt Omsberg headed it in before the goal was overturned due to offside after a video review.