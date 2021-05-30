Cubs 3B David Bote departs with left shoulder injury

Chicago Cubs' David Bote reacts after an injury during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Chicago, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Cubs infielder David Bote left the game against Cincinnati on Saturday after hurting his left shoulder on a slide.

Bote grabbed his shoulder after the play at second base in the fourth inning. He was helped off and replaced by Patrick Wisdom at third before the Reds batted in the top of the fifth.

The team said Bote is undergoing further evaluation.

The Cubs have been hit hard by injuries this month, especially among their position players. Infielders Matt Duffy and Nico Hoerner and outfielders Jake Marisnick and Jason Heyward have been placed on the 10-day injured list since May 10. First baseman Anthony Rizzo also has been sidelined by back trouble.

The 28-year-old Bote was batting .196 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 48 games going into the day.