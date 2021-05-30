Live updates, Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning: No score, no lack of action

Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho (20) and his teammates work to score on goalie Petr Mrazek (34) during their pre-game warm up prior to during game one of their second round Stanley Cup series against Tampa Bay on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The first 20 minutes of the game were scoreless but not action-less, and the Canes spent a lot of it in the Tampa end during the first period to please the crowd of more than 16,000.

The Canes had the first two power plays of the series and had some decent chances, including a shot in tight by Vincent Trocheck. His line has been active throughout the period, and winger Martin Necas has a shot ring the post.

With Nino Niederreiter out with an upper-body injury, Jordan Martinook has been moved on the Trocheck line.

Canes center Sebastian Aho took a puck off the foot early and was in some pain but was quickly back on the ice.

The Canes had a 15-12 shooting edge in the first, Trocheck with a team-high four shots.

The Lightning are playing without defenseman David Savard, a surprise late scratch with an upper-body injury.

Game setup: It’s fun, folks

Win or lose, hockey fans can all agree on one point: the playoffs are fun.

But what about the players? Can there be any fun n the Stanley Cup playoffs with so much at stake, or is it an intense, physical grind from game to game?

“It is a grind but it is a ton of fun,” center Vincent Trocheck said Sunday before Game 1 of the Canes’ second-round series against Tampa Bay. “The whole purpose we play hockey is to be playing in the playoffs, to be playing for a Stanley cup.

“Everybody’s goal is the same, to win a Stanley Cup. I mean, this is our dream. I definitely would that this is fun.”

Tampa Bay had the most fun last year in winning the Stanley Cup, even in the bubble and silence of Edmonton. The Lightning now go into the series with the Canes with the look of a team with its full lineup in place and with the intent of repeating.

More than 16,000 fans will be at PNC Arena on Sunday hoping to help make things miserable for the 2020 champs. There were more than 12,000 at the three home games against Nashville in the opening-round series and Trocheck said they were a factor.

“It was rocking, and it got our hearts pumping a little bit faster and the adrenaline pumping,” he said.

That support helps, but the Canes must get the job done on the ice and Trocheck and his line could be a big part of that.

Trocheck was remarkably productive much of the regular season, with 17 goals and 19 assists in his first 33 games. He then went the last 14 games without a goal, with seven assists, and had two goals and no assists in the six-game playoff series with Nashville.

If there is an “X-factor” for the Canes, it could be Trocheck returning to the offensive form he showed much of the season. One of his linemates, right wing Martin Necas, was the team’s top scorer in twill he eight games against Tampa Bay with three goals and five assists, and the Canes need the Trocheck line to do its part this series.

The Trocheck line be missing left winger Nino Niederreiter. Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Sunday morning that Niederreiter, who left Saturday’s practice session early, was questionable for the game although he did not specify an injury.

How important is winning Game 1?

“They’re all important but you don’t want to get behind if you don’t have to,” Brind’Amour said. “You have to find a way to get four (wins). And to get four you have to start with the first one.”

Preferably in Game 1.

The lineup

With Niederreiter not able to go, he be will be replaced by Cedric Paquette, the former Tampa By forward who has not played since April 29. Paquette was injured late in the regular season but has been a healthy scratch during the playoffs, Brind’Amour indicated.

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic will make his seventh consecutive playoff start. In three games against Tampa Bay in the regular season, he had a 2-1 record, 1.06 goals-against average and .962 save percentage.

In Sunday’s pregame warmup, the lines had Sebastian Aho centering Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen, Trocheck with Jordan Martinook and Necas, Jordan Staal with Andrei Svechnikov and Warren Foegele, and Steven Lorentz centering Paquette and Jesper Fast.

The defensive pairs were Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton, Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce and Jake Bean-Jani Hakanpaa.