Canadiens win Game 7 vs. Leafs; Isles top Bruins in Game 2

Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates his empty-net goal with teammate Eric Staal (21) during third-period NHL Stanley Cup hockey game action against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Carey Price made 30 saves and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 on Monday night.

Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series. Eric Staal had two assists for Montreal, which advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015.

The Canadiens will take on Winnipeg after the Jets swept Edmonton in the Canadian-based North Division’s other series. Game 1 is Wednesday at Winnipeg.

William Nylander had a late goal and Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots for Toronto, which hasn’t advanced in the postseason since 2004. The Maple Leafs appeared in control of this series while taking a 3-1 lead, but Montreal forced a deciding Game 7 by winning two in a row in overtime.

ISLANDERS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Casey Cizikas scored on a breakaway with 14:48 gone in overtime and Semyon Varlamov returned to the net to make 39 saves, leading New York past Boston and knotting the second-round playoff series at one game apiece.

Cizikas picked up a loose puck that bounced off Boston forward Charlie Coyle’s skate and raced in all alone on Tuukka Rask before beating the Boston goalie high on the stick side.

Game 3 is Thursday night at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Josh Bailey, Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau all scored in the second period as the Islanders rallied from a 1-0 deficit to take a 3-1 lead. But Brad Marchand set up Patrice Bergeron’s one-timer to make it a one-goal game midway through the third. Then Marchand tied it with a goal of his own about five minutes later.

Varlamov stopped all six Boston shots in overtime. Tuukka Rask made 38 saves in his 100th career playoff game, and Charlie Coyle scored Boston’s other goal.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports