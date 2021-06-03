Rendon drives in 5 runs, Angels beat Giants 8-1

Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton, left, wipes his face as he walks off the field with a trainer after colliding with teammate Juan Lagares during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

Anthony Rendon drove in five runs, Max Stassi returned from a concussion and hit an RBI double, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the San Francisco Giants 8-1 on Tuesday night.

With injured slugger Mike Trout sidelined for up to two months, Rendon's hot bat means even more.

He hit a two-run single in the third to end an 0-for-10 funk and a bases-loaded double during a five-run fourth. He singled again in the ninth.

“I don't get too high on my highs or too low on my lows,” Rendon said. “I'm not one to slam a helmet, throw bats, break bats. I don't want to be that type of individual because more grey hairs come in that sense and then you can't be a happy hitter.”

Lefty Andrew Heaney (3-3) allowed one run on five hits, struck out seven and walked one over 6 1/3 innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year. He also notched his third career hit.

Donovan Solano's RBI single in the seventh was it for San Francisco, which went 18-10 in May to take first place in the NL West, then flopped a day later. The Giants had hit multiple home runs in six straight games.

The Angels clobbered starter Alex Wood (5-3), who surrendered seven runs on four hits with four walks in 3 2/3 innings and lost his third straight start.

Los Angeles left the Bay Area 3-3, salvaging a win Sunday at Oakland to avoid being swept then the second one against San Francisco.

“We started 0-2 against two good teams and end up at 3-3 on a very difficult road trip, you've got to give our guys a lot of credit and our coaches a lot of credit for that,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That was pretty impressive.”

Angels outfielder Justin Upton exited in the fourth after a collision with second baseman Kean Wong as they chased a popup in shallow left.

Stassi came off the injured list and made an immediate impact. He was evaluated by a specialist during the recovery process as a precaution because “it just got to the point where we weren’t sure,” said Maddon, who is eager to now preserve catcher Kurt Suzuki for later in the year.

“He’s feeling really pretty good about himself right now. He’s back, it’s the normal Stass,” Maddon said of Stassi.

GIANTS PRIDE

On Saturday against the Cubs, the Giants will feature Pride colors in the SF logo on their game caps along with a Pride patch on the right sleeves of their home uniforms — the first major league team to do so.

“Very proud that the San Francisco Giants are taking this step. Very proud to be part of it,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “Looking forward to the impact and the support that we can provide for the LGBTQ+ community.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: CF Trout is out of his walking boot as he recovers from a strained right calf that he hurt May 18 and was expected to sideline him 6 to 8 weeks. “I think it's mental adhesion in the fact that it's off that he probably is going to feel a little bit better about himself being more able to move around freely and that's kind of the first step,” Maddon said. “Believe me, he's motivated to get back.” ... RHP Chris Rodriguez threw “really well” in his rehab outing Monday with Triple-A Salt Lake and Maddon said he might be healthy from an inflamed pitching shoulder during the team's upcoming homestand that begins Thursday against Seattle. “We're looking to get him back relatively quick. He's on the verge of getting back up here,” Maddon said.

Giants: Giants RF Mike Yastrzemski left with a right thumb sprain after running into the wall in the top of the fourth trying to make a catch. X-rays were negative. Kapler wasn't ready to guess how much time the outfielder might miss. ... An MRI exam for 3B Evan Longoria showed a mild right side strain and he is day to day. .. C Curt Casali went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday with a strained left wrist, though Kapler expects him to begin baseball activities and strengthening soon. ... 1B Brandon Belt (strained left oblique) has played catch out to 90 feet, taken some dry swings and is running and was set to begin his hitting progression.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants recalled C Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Sacramento, selected RHP Dominic Leone from Sacramento and optioned RHP Nick Tropeano optioned to Triple-A. RHP Sam Delaplane was recalled and placed on the 60-day IL as he works back from Tommy John surgery.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles returns home and will start RHP Griffin Canning (4-3, 5.40 ERA) on Thursday against Seattle, while two-way star Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.72) gets the ball again Friday.

The Giants hadn't named a starter for Thursday's series opener at home with the Cubs following an off day Wednesday.