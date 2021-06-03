Record onslaught: Dodgers score 11 in 1st to rout Cards 14-3

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger smiles in the dugout after scoring on a single by Gavin Lux during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

In what has been a difficult start to the season, Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers took out their frustrations on the St. Louis Cardinals in record fashion.

Bellinger had a grand slam and tied a career high with six RBIs as the Dodgers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first — their most runs in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles — during a 14-3 blowout Wednesday night.

The victory enabled the Dodgers to take two of three from the Cardinals after dropping three of four to the rival Giants. The defending World Series champions are 33-23 and 1 1/2 games behind NL West-leading San Francisco as they embark on a six-game road trip.

“I felt we were in position 10 days ago to hit a good run. We hit a lull this past series, but guys are coming back,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It doesn’t matter who we are playing. If we are lined up and playing good baseball we can go on a run.”

Bellinger, who missed most of the first two months due to a hairline fracture in his right leg, led the onslaught with a franchise-record six RBIs in the inning. After Paul Goldschmidt homered to put St. Louis ahead 1-0, Bellinger’s two-run single gave Los Angeles a 3-1 lead. Later in the first, he hit his sixth career slam, as his drive off Jake Woodford’s fastball just cleared the wall and Justin Williams’ glove in right field.

It was the first home run of the season for Bellinger, who came into the game 1 for 12 with eight strikeouts since he came off the injured list last Saturday.

“I hit it well and high. I was hoping I got enough, but I thought he was going to rob it to be honest,” said Bellinger, who has had two of his three career six-RBI games against the Cardinals.

The 11-run inning surpassed the previous Los Angeles mark of 10, which had been done at least four times, most recently in the first inning on April 25, 2008, at Colorado. It was the second time in less than a year the Dodgers had an 11-run first. They put up the same number in Game 3 of last year’s NL Championship Series against Atlanta.

Mookie Betts had a season-high three hits, including two in the first. His bloop double led off the inning, and the Dodgers sent 14 batters to the plate. They didn’t make an out until pitcher Walker Buehler struck out on a foul bunt. By that point, Los Angeles was up 6-1 and had benefited from a pair of St. Louis errors.

Zach McKinstry, who had a two-run single, Justin Turner and Betts also had RBIs in the inning. The Dodgers got seven of their 10 hits in the first and led 11-1 at the end of the inning.

St. Louis starter Carlos Martínez (3-5) went two-thirds of an inning. He faced 12 batters and was lifted when a walk to Turner loaded the bases. The right-hander allowed 10 runs on six hits with four walks and a strikeout in the second-shortest start of his career.

“He could not get in any rhythm to stop the damage. It just wasn’t his night,” manager Mike Shildt said.

Buehler (4-0) went six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts. The right-hander also delivered a two-run double in the fourth to extend Los Angeles' advantage to 13-2.

Dylan Carlson had two hits for St. Louis, including a solo home run in the fifth. The Cardinals went 5-5 on the first of three 10-game road trips this season.

RECORD BOOK

Bellinger's six RBIs in the first inning surpassed the five Jeff Kent (2005), Matt Kemp (2008) and Dusty Baker (1977) had for the Dodgers during a single inning.

PROLIFIC INNINGS

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time the Dodgers scored 11 or more runs in an inning in a regular-season game was Aug. 8, 1954, when Brooklyn had 13 in the eighth inning of a 20-7 win over Cincinnati.

The last time they scored at least 11 runs in the first inning of a regular-season game was when they put up 15 on May 21, 1952, also against the Reds.

It was also the most runs scored in an inning in a regular-season major league game since the Atlanta Braves had 11 in the second against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 9, 2020.

The last time the Cardinals allowed a double-digit inning was the second inning on April 13, 2000, against Colorado, when the Rockies scored 10.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Andrew Miller (right foot/toe blister) threw a bullpen Tuesday at Triple-A Memphis after his rehab appearance was washed out. Shildt was optimistic but didn't commit to the reliever coming off the injured list by the end of the weekend. Miller has been on the IL since April 29.

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip as he continues to rehab from a broken right hand that put him on the 10-day injured list May 16.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (3-4, 4.22 ERA) gets the assignment as St. Louis begins a four-game series against Cincinnati on Thursday. Wainwright has a 10-14 career mark against the Reds.

Dodgers: Are off on Thursday before starting a six-game road trip Friday in Atlanta. LHP Julio Urías (7-2, 3.61 ERA) is looking to bounce back after allowing a career-high 11 hits last Saturday against San Francisco.