Morton expected to start as Braves host the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-29, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-4, 3.33 ERA, .97 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (4-2, 5.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves +122, Dodgers -140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Braves are 15-17 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 85 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 17 homers.

The Dodgers are 15-13 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-5. Julio Urias earned his eighth victory and Taylor went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Ian Anderson registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 17 home runs and is batting .283.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 24 extra base hits and 20 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .204 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (ankle).