Marlins take 7-game skid into matchup with Pirates

Miami Marlins (24-32, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (22-34, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (6-3, 1.87 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +132, Marlins -151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Pirates are 12-15 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 39 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with eight, averaging one every 24.4 at-bats.

The Marlins have gone 12-20 away from home. Miami's team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the team with an OBP of .339.

The Pirates won the last meeting 9-2. Duane Underwood Jr. earned his second victory and Ke'Bryan Hayes went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Cody Poteet took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 25 extra base hits and is batting .292.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .455.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 2-8, .220 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).