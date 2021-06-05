Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game 4

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) stops a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa. AP

(The Hurricanes face the Lightning in a 4 p.m. game at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Check here for game updates.)

Lightning coach Jon Cooper has his own way of describing the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“A big, damn roller coaster,” Cooper said after Tampa Bay’s 3-2 overtime loss Thursday in Game 3 against the Canes.

Cooper also used all the expected coachspeak terms. A team must “turn the page,” not get too high or low, must keep “trusting the process.”

“You’ve got to keep going. You can’t hang your head on these,” Cooper said.

That’s what the Canes did: keep going, They lost the first two games of the second-round series at home. They lost forward Nino Niederreiter to an injury before Game 1, Vincent Trocheck in Game 2 and then Warren Foegele in Game 3.

They also found a way to keep going, win a game and get back in the series. The Canes, with goalie Petr Mrazek in net, were able to control the emotional lows of playing well but losing both games in Raleigh, then won an emotional game in Tampa despite losing a 2-0 lead. Talk about ebbs and flows.

“It’s definitely real,” Brind’Amour said Saturday morning. “There’s so much of that going on and that is the key, to just embrace it. You know it’s going to happen in the games and there’s going to be ups and downs, and things happen for you and against you, and you’ve got to just keeping grinding it out.

“And understanding that is part of it. It’s part of the process. And not let if affect you in a bad way.”

Teams rarely play poorly in the playoffs and win but teams can often play well and lose. The Canes felt that way after the two games in Raleigh. Some of the Lightning players said the same after Game 3.

“I think it might be different if we didn’t play a good game and they won, but I think for the most part we’re pretty happy with the way we played,” Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point said after the game. “I liked our game, liked our compete.”

It’s simple math now: the Canes either will return to Raleigh with the series tied 2-2 or trailing 3-1. But could the pressure have shifted toward the home team for Game 4?

“The pressure’s there for everybody, always,” Brind’Amour said.

Canes lineup

Mrazek will again be the starting goalie, Brind’Amour said. The lineup, he said, might not change from Game 3 although Brind’Amour said both Trocheck and Foegele could be game-time decisions.

Foegele did come out for the pregame warmup as did forward Max McCormick.

History check

Much has been made of how the Canes lost their first two games at home against Montreal in 2006 and then recovered to win four straight, the series and go on to win the Cup. But the Canes also were 1-2 in their series against Buffalo in the 2006 Eastern Conference final heading into Game 4 in Buffalo.

The Canes, with Martin Gerber replacing rookie Cam Ward in net, beat the Sabres 4-0. Gerber also started Game 5 before being lifted for Ward, who took it the rest of the way in the playoffs.