Durham Bulls will ‘try’ to play first game since pitcher Tyler Zombro was severely injured

The Durham Bulls will try to play baseball again Saturday.

The team used its Twitter account Saturday to say it would “try” after postponing the Friday game against the Norfolk Tides as the Bulls continue to cope with the scary injury to relief pitcher Tyler Zombro.

In a scene captured on video and witnessed by fans, Zombro was hit by a line drive in the head during the eighth inning of the Thursday game against Norfolk at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Zombro, 26, appeared to be convulsing after the injury and was carried off the field by stretcher and taken to Duke University Hospital.

“The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition,” the Bulls said in a statement Friday. “We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. We will provide additional updates as he progresses.”

The Bulls are scheduled to play the Tides on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Tributes and prayers have flooded Twitter from minor-league teams and baseball fans across the country, and the Bulls tweeted again Saturday: “Thank you again to everyone who has expressed their support and well wishes.”

Zombro’s injury has sparked calls for better safety measures from Major League Baseball. Protective helmets are mandatory for professional batters, but only a few pitchers wear any protective head gear on the mound, according to ESPN.

Zombro, a right-hander who played college baseball at George Mason, has been in the Tampa Bay Rays organization since 2017..

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.