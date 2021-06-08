Lyles expected to start for the Rangers against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (37-22, first in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (23-38, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (5-3, 3.48 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +115, Giants -134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and San Francisco will meet on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 14-15 in home games in 2020. The Texas offense has compiled a .228 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .284.

The Giants are 19-13 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .420, good for third in the MLB. Buster Posey leads the team with a .583 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-2. Logan Webb earned his second victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for San Francisco. Jordan Lyles took his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .549.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 37 RBIs and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .193 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Khris Davis: (illness), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (thumb), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique), Curt Casali: (wrist).