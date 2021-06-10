Atlanta, Philadelphia meet with series tied 1-1

Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -1.5; over/under is 224.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers in game three of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The 76ers won the previous matchup 118-102. Joel Embiid scored 40 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win and Trae Young recorded 21 points in the loss for Atlanta.

The Hawks are 24-18 in conference matchups. Atlanta has a 27-11 record against teams under .500.

The 76ers are 31-11 against conference opponents. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.6 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 25.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Embiid has shot 51.3% and is averaging 28.5 points for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 19.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hawks: Averaging 107.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 43.8% shooting.

76ers: Averaging 123.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Kris Dunn: day to day (non-covid illness), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

76ers: None listed.