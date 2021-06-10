SC coach charged after player, 10, takes gun to school

A South Carolina youth basketball coach has been arrested after a 10-year-old player took a loaded gun from his car to his elementary school, investigators said.

Isaac Lamon Adams, 36, was barred from legally owning a gun because of a previous criminal conviction, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Adams sent the boy to his car during basketball practice Monday to get something and the boy stole the unsecured weapon, Faile said in a statement.

Adams noticed his gun was missing the next day and called the boy's mother, investigators said.

She went to Erwin Elementary School where the principal took the boy to the office and found the loaded Glock model 42 .380 semiautomatic pistol in the child's waistband, the sheriff said.

The boy never showed or pointed the gun to anyone. He faces weapons charges as a juvenile, Faile said.

Adams is charged with carrying a pistol and possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence. He was awaiting a bond hearing and it wasn't known if he had a lawyer.