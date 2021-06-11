Civale expected to start for the Indians against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (31-33, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (32-27, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-2, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Aaron Civale (8-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -160, Mariners +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Seattle will play on Friday.

The Indians are 14-12 in home games in 2020. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 12.9.

The Mariners are 14-19 in road games. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .208 batting average. J.P. Crawford leads the club with an average of .272.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-2. Paul Sewald recorded his first victory and Mitch Haniger went 2-for-2 with two doubles for Seattle. Bieber took his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 29 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 63 hits and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mariners: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf).